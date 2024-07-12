Oppo expects to maintain double-digit growth in Reno series sales

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Smartphone maker Oppo expects to maintain double-digit growth in sales of Reno series devices in India with the launch of Reno 12, a senior company official said on Friday.

While speaking on the sidelines of Reno 12 series smartphones, Oppo head of product strategy Peter Dohyung Lee said the company is working to make AI features available in entry-level smartphones.

"Reno brand has been well-received in India, and its popularity is constantly on the rise. In India, we have maintained a steady double-digit growth on a year-on-year basis in Reno sales since 2021. With the new series, we are expecting a similar growth trend in Reno sales this year as well," Lee said.

According to Counterpoint Research, Oppo's market share in India declined to 10.1 per cent in the March 2024 quarter from 12 per cent a year ago.

Oppo, at the event, unveiled Reno12 Pro 5G and the Reno12 5G smartphone models with AI features for photo transformation and enhanced daily productivity.

Reno12 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage will retail in India for Rs 36,999, and the model with 512 GB storage will sell for 40,999 from July 18. Oppo has priced Reno 12 at Rs 32,999 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which will be available for sale from July 25.

Lee said that the company has localised AI for photography based on feedback from prominent photographers and has improved battery features to meet the requirements of Indian users.

He said Oppo's Generative AI features will reach about 50 million users worldwide this year.

"Over the past decade, Oppo has filed over 5,600 patents related to AI inventions. AI should not be exclusive to just flagship phones and selected users. We will integrate Gen AI features across Oppo's entire smartphone product lineup by the end of 2024. This year, Oppo will roll out over 100 Generative AI capabilities to its phones," Lee said.

He said that the company has collaborated with Google and Microsoft for AI.

"Oppo has taken a pledge that it will never use its user data to build its own AI," Lee said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL