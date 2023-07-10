Oppo expects to sell 83 pc more Reno 10 series than previous version

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Smartphone maker Oppo expects its Reno 10 series sales volume to be 83 per cent higher in India compared to the previous version, a senior official of the company said on Monday.

The company expects Reno 10 series to set the pace of business during the upcoming festive season.

"We are looking at an 83 per cent increase in the overall volume of sales of the Reno10 series versus the previous generation. That is the aggressive target that we have set for ourselves," Oppo India chief marketing officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said at a company's event.

At the event, the company unveiled three 5G smartphones -- Reno10 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 Pro+ 5G in the price range of Rs 39,999 to Rs 54,999.

In this version of Reno smartphones, the company has focussed on a dedicated camera for a telephoto portrait and fast charging. The telephoto sensor's capacity in the Reno10 series is in the range of 32 megapixel to 64 megapixel.

The latest version of the Reno 10 series has come after a gap of around one and half years. The company had launched the Reno 8t series in February last year.

Khanoria said India continues to be a source of strength for the company and it has seen growth this year.

Talking about market conditions, he said that Oppo has been gliding through despite challenges in the market.

"It's probably true for the industry overall. It has been a tough year for the industry. Yes, there are headwinds, economic challenges but specifically from an India standpoint we have had a series of amazing successful launches. We feel this is going to be one of the best years for Oppo in India," Khanoria said.

According to CounterPoint Research, Oppo recorded a 9 per cent growth year-over-year and occupied fourth spot with market share of 12 per cent in the March 2023 quarter.

The brand has been consistently expanding its shipments in the high-tier segments, with a particular focus on the upper mid-tier range (Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000), where it saw the highest growth among all brands, registering 144 per cent YoY growth driven by the F series. PTI PRS HVA