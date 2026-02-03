New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Smartphone maker Oppo India plans to open 110 new premium service centres this year, equipped with product and gaming experience zones, the company said on Tuesday.

Oppo said that it already has 29 premium service centres operational in the country.

"With 29 premium centres already operational, OPPO aims to bring 110 new centres across India in 2026," the company said in a statement.

According to Counterpoint Research, Oppo and Samsung were the second-largest smartphone suppliers in India in the December 2025 quarter.

The company said that the upgraded format of the service centres, Service Center 3.0 Pro, integrates digital check-in and real-time queue updates to reduce wait times, supported by dynamic digital signage that provides continuous, clear communication throughout the visit.

"These next-generation centres are built for modern-day users who value efficiency, clarity and a consistent premium experience across touchpoints. As we scale this upgraded format across the country, our focus remains the same - every improvement starts with what our customers tell us,” Oppo India Head of Communications Goldee Patnaik said.

The new centres carry a refreshed visual identity that creates a cleaner, more welcoming first impression for customers. The centres also include a dedicated product experience zone, giving users the opportunity to explore devices hands-on. The gaming zone provides a relaxed activity area to help make waiting more comfortable,” the statement said.

Oppo said the premium centres are already operational across 18 states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi NCR, and Kerala. PTI PRS PRS MR