Oppo Mobiles India net profit tanks 56 pc to Rs 620 cr in FY25

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Oppo Mobiles India reported a net profit of about Rs 620 crore in the fiscal 2024-25, a 56 per cent drop year-on-year, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company, which designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile phones, clocked revenues of about Rs 32,216 crore in the financial year 2024-25, registering a 38 per cent decline as compared to a year ago.

"Despite market-driven variation in results, the company remains sustainably profitable and focused on further growing profitability in the future," an Oppo India spokesperson said in an email response to a query by PTI.

The company's total expenses in the fiscal year stood at Rs 31,178 crore, as per the data. PTI MBI HVA