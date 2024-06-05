Oppo to integrate 100 GenAI feature across all smartphones for 50 mn users

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Chinese smartphone maker Oppo plans to integrate 100 generative AI features across its smartphones for around 50 million users by the end of the year, the company said on Wednesday.

The brand has set up an AI R&D Centre to develop proprietary technologies and is collaborating with US technology majors Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm Taiwanese company MediaTek etc to deliver more AI features for everyday life.

"OPPO is committed to making AI available on smartphones across all price points by the end of 2024," the company said in a statement.

According to IDC, shipments for AI phones in the sub-USD 1000 segment are expected to grow by 250 per cent in 2024 to reach 35 million units.

"With our relentless efforts and commitment, OPPO aims to make AI phones accessible to everyone. For the first time in the industry, OPPO is bringing generative AI to all product lines. By the end of this year, we expect to bring generative AI features to about 50 million users," Oppo President of Overseas MKT, Sales, and Service, Billy Zhang said.

Oppo claims to have filed over 5,399 AI patents worldwide, including 3,796 patents for AI imaging. PTI PRS MR