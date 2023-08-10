Whoever the opposition wishes bad for, ends up doing well: PM Modi

New Delhi: In a swipe at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said they have a "secret boon" that whosoever they wish bad for, ends up doing well, as it has happened with PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Criticising what he called was "ostrich approach" of the Opposition, the prime minister said they are not able to see the trust of people as they are so steeped in distrust.

In his reply to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, the prime minister said the Opposition's bad language and constant nitpicking works like a "Kala Tika" to ward off bad omen.

The prime minister said all the target institutions of the Opposition's criticism invariably shine which he asserted was their "secret boon".

"Whoever they wish bad for, ends up doing well," he said.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the attitude of the Opposition towards the developments in the banking sector and said they tried their best to spread misinformation and confuse the people.

However, the net profit of the public sector banks increased two-fold, Modi said.

He also touched upon the phone banking scam which pushed the country towards an NPA crisis and said the country has revived itself from this and is now moving forward.

Modi also gave an example of HAL, saying bad things were said by the Opposition about the aerospace behemoth.

He said HAL is touching new heights of success and has registered the highest-ever revenue.

He also said the Opposition spoke ill about LIC which is now "growing stronger with each passing day".

My tip to those interested in stock market - invest in govt company criticised by the opposition and your money will grow, Modi said.

"The Opposition does not believe in the capabilities and dedication of the nation," Modi said.

The prime minister noted that a few days ago he had said that in his third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world.

As a responsible Opposition, the prime minister said, they should have questioned the government on their roadmap to achieve this goal or at least provided suggestions "but that was not the case".

If the Congress thinks this will happen on its own then it has no vision, he said.

The prime minister underlined how India sank into poverty and was on the verge of bankruptcy in 1991.

However, after 2014, India found a place in the top five economies of the world, he said.

Modi said this was achieved through the mantra of "reform, perform and transform" with definite planning and hard work.

This will continue and necessary reforms will be done, he added.

"In 2028, when you will bring a no-confidence motion, the country will be among the top three economies," he asserted.

Continuing the attack on the Opposition, the prime minister talked about their lack of faith in campaigns such as Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan Account, Yoga, Ayurveda, Startup India, Digital India and Make in India, which had been beneficial for the country.

In his remarks, the prime minister also mentioned an IMF working paper which states that India has almost eradicated extreme poverty.

Quoting the IMF, the prime minister said the Indian Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme and other social welfare schemes are a "logistical marvel".

He also quoted the WHO which states that the Jal Jeevan Mission is helping save 4 lakh lives in the country and the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan helping save 3 lakh lives.

"These are the poor people of the country who reside in urban slums," he added.

Quoting UNICEF on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the prime minister said it is helping the poor families of the country save Rs 50,000 per year.

The parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had brought the no-confidence motion against the government. The motion was defeated by a voice vote.

The Opposition had walked out of the House midway through PM's speech protesting against Modi not speaking on Manipur up until then.