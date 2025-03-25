Opposition members accuse govt of attempting to centralise power through bills, amendments

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday accused the NDA government of attempting to give more powers to the Centre and weakening the states through various bills and amendments.

Participating in the discussion on The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Upper House, Sanjay Yadav (RJD) asserted that only when the states are strong then the country and the Union automatically become prosperous and powerful.

"There is a tendency emerging on the part of the government that in all the bills the power of centre increases and that of the states are decreased and such amendments are being brought," he said, while demanding a dedicated disaster relief budget for Bihar, claiming the state is the most affected by natural disasters of various types annually.

Expressing similar views, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj (BJD) said, "The proposed amendment bill raises further concerns regarding NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) allocations. The original 2005 Act defined disaster response as 'addressing any threatening disaster situation or disaster'. However, the amendment seeks to redefine it as 'for meeting different aspects of disaster management".

Stating that the change is worrisome, he said, "Instead of decentralising the usage of the NDRF fund, the central government appears to be asserting greater control over it, which raises suspicions. Such centralisation may create further conflicts and delays in the relief measures during disasters.

Mangaraj alleged that the Centre has not extended significant assistance to Odisha, one of the most natural disaster-prone states from the NDRF despite the state's exemplary performance in dealing with natural disasters.

Sanjay Singh (AAP) asked the government to rise above differences, politics and blame games when it comes to the management of national disasters.

He stressed the need to bring together societies, organisations and political parties in managing national disasters while underlining the role of centre, state, CSOs and political parties.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla (YSRCP) said the bill aims to modernise India's disaster management plans, which has been in place since the enactment of the Disaster Management Act 2005, and it addresses the evolving challenges posed by disaster, particularly in the light of climate change and urbanisation.

However, he said, "This bill fails to mandate disaster risk assessment as part of an approval process for new infrastructure. This oversight could lead to preventable disasters".

Moreover, Alla noted that disaster relief and compensation are not recognised as enforceable legal rights under this bill.

Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), while acknowledging that this bill is a step to make disaster management modern, said the NDMA has been given the responsibility for national planning, which may limit the independence of the states.

He also said that steps must be taken to ensure there is no shortage of funds for states to deal with disasters and stated that the bill lacks disaster prevention provisions.

Naresh Bansal (BJP) asserted that the bill will help in making disaster management stronger and more efficient through early warning systems.

Praful Patel (NCP) supported the bill and congratulated Home Minister Amit Shah for making NDMA even more robust and for the steps taken to strengthen the preparedness of disaster management, not just at the Centre but at state, district and urban bodies levels. PTI RKL RKL BAL BAL