Opposition picks holes in Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Many Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday criticised the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 stating that it is only talking about creation of a plethora of organisations.

Participating in the debate on the bill, TMC's Saugata Roy alleged that the Modi government was not able to manage the Covid pandemic properly as a large number of people died during that time.

This bill, he said, "creates a plethora of organisations" and has added a number of "English terms".

Congress member Captain Viriato Fernandes said while members are talking about following a holistic approach to deal with disasters, but this bill is against that.

G K Padavi (INC), too, said the government should explain the legislative intent of bringing this bill.

They have not mentioned climate change in the bill, he said, adding that the word "compensation" is replaced by "relief".

He added that the bill has not prescribed any role of elected members of Parliament. "It (promotes) over centralisation," Padavi said.

Samajwadi Party member Chhotelal said the bill needs improvement as it is not addressing the concerns of the common man.

Sudhakar Singh (RJD) said there is an attempt to reduce compensation to people and it shows the government's apathy towards victims of natural disasters.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Arun Govil (BJP) said disruptions in Parliament on a daily basis is a man-made disaster as it hurts Parliament's dignity.

"This is a disaster... I request you (Chair) to come up with a permanent solution for this," he said.

The bill aims to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities, besides bringing more clarity and convergence among stakeholders working in the field of disaster management. PTI RR DP DP TRB