Opposition 'too quick to criticise' One Nation One Election: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi: A day after the government accepted a high-level panel's recommendations on 'One Nation One Election', Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said the Opposition is being "too quick to criticise" and one needs to ponder on the issue before commenting.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the One Nation One Election(ONOE) report of former president Ram Nath Kovind-led high level committee , even as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP comes up with such things to divert attention of people from real issues when elections approach.

Asked whether RLD supports ONOE, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Chaudhary, who leads RLD, a key NDA ally, said: "You can say (that). We are a part of the government. So every decision by the Cabinet, we are fulfilling our collective responsibility".

He said people need to build a deeper understanding of what is actually being proposed.

"We are being too quick to criticise, that is my only thing that I am going to say for the Opposition parties. Opposition parties are not there to simply oppose every decision. These decisions are not just for those who are in power today. These are to deepen and strengthen the impact of our democracy at the grassroots," Chaudhary said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here.