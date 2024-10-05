Ops at Surda copper mine resume; Kendadih, Rakha may reopen this year: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The government on Saturday said operations at Surda copper mine in Jharkhand have resumed while Kendadih and Rakha copper mines in the state are likely to reopen this year.

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) -- the pubic sector undertaking under the administrative control of the mines ministry -- owns the mine.

The resumption of Surda Mine operation is a significant step towards making the nation self-reliant in copper, Minister of State for Coal and Mine Satish Chandra Dubey said.

Surda Mine operation will generate employment, revive the local economy and generate about Rs 100 crore revenue per annum, the government said.

HCL has plans to ramp up mining capacity of the copper mine from the current level of 0.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 0.9 MTPA in the next seven years.

Jharkhand Cabinet has approved lease extension for the Kendadih and Rakha mines recently.

"Reopening of Kendadih and Rakha mines is on the cards this year which will lead to 2,000 direct employment and 10,000 indirect employment among the local populace and triple the production of Indian Copper Complex," mines ministry said in a statement.

HCL CMD Ghanshyam Sharma said the resumption of Surda mine operations will provide direct employment to about 1,100 people and indirect employment to about 5,000.

A capital investment of Rs 50 crore will be made by HCL for mining operation during 2024-25. PTI SID TRB