Optiemus arm to make, sell drones of Taiwan-based KunWay Technology

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Electronic manufacturing services firm Optiemus Infracom's arm will manufacture, sell and localise drone of Taiwan-based KunWay Technology, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Optiemus Infracom's wholly-owned subsidiary Optiemus Unmanned Systems Private Limited (OUS) has partnered with KunWay Technology to manufacture their wide range portfolio of drones in India.

"We are happy to partner with KunWay to take further their localisation journey of drone manufacturing in India, it is a great testimony to India’s growing technology prowess. Our partnership with KunWay is in line with this goal, and we aim to launch their products in the Indian market and localise as per the need of defence and homeland security and bring India on a global stage of drone manufacturing," Optiemus Infracom Chairman Ashok Gupta said.

The partnership is also open to exploring Kunway’s extended product portfolio on a case-to-case basis.

KunWay has customers in the US and Japan, the filing said.

"India is a very exciting and dynamic market for us and we are elated to contribute to the India growth story and Make in India vision with the support of Optiemus. With this collaboration we also see a greater opportunity to further focus on catering for the needs of our other overseas clients by getting certain products made and exported from India," KunWay Technology president and CEO David, Chung Yi, Liu said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL