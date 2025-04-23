Optiemus bullish on drone business with 75 pc local sourcing

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Optiemus Infracom is bullish on drone business in India with over 75 per cent indigenisation of components in its devices, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

Optiemus Group Executive Chairman Ashok Gupta on the sidelines of Milipol India Exhibition 2025 said that the company has invested around Rs 40 crore in business and expects immense business opportunities from defence and agriculture applications.

"In line with the government's objective of secure technology, we have now indigenised 75 per cent of the total components that are used in drones. For the rest of the technologies, we are collaborating with companies from trusted locations. We are waiting for certifications. Once the certification comes, then we will start working on deals," he said.

At the event, Optiemus drone arm Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS) unveiled four advanced drones. The drones - Marak VT100, Vajra QC55, Canister Launched Loitering Munition and First Person View (FPV) drones with optical fiber cable-based navigation capability.

"We are running pilots in several states and received positive feedback. We are expecting good growth from the defence and agriculture sector. Till date we have invested Rs 40 crore in drone manufacturing. We can produce up to 100 agri drones per day and defence drones can be made when order comes," Gupta said. PTI PRS MR