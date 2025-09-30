Optiemus Infra, Ordinary Theory form JV to manufacture, market smart enterprise hardware

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Electronics manufacturing services firm Optiemus Infracom and Ordinary Theory LLC USA have announced to set up a joint venture for manufacturing, market development, and sales of smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

The joint venture will focus on creating smart enterprise hardware solutions spanning payments, retail, logistics, and AI.

“This partnership with Ordinary Theory LLC excites us as it will help us further strengthen our world-class manufacturing capabilities for Smart Enterprise Hardware & Industrial Solutions of today and tomorrow. These products will also support the rapidly growing fintech, logistics, retail and AI space, where we aim to play a pivotal role,” Optiemus Infracom, Chairman, Ashok Kumar Gupta said in a statement.

Optiemus will own a majority stake in the joint venture.

"We are delighted to join hands with Optiemus, a recognised leader in India’s electronics manufacturing sector. Together, we will introduce innovative, secure, and scalable fintech and smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions, proudly developed and manufactured in India, to accelerate the growth of the country’s digital economy,” Ordinary Theory LLC, CEO, Shen Tianzhou, said.

Under the pact between the two companies, Ordinary Theory brings end-to-end innovation delivering cutting-edge hardware and software for payments, logistics, retail, and AI while Optiemus will leverage its world-class production facilities in India to deliver robust, high-quality devices.

The venture will support the rapid digital transformation underway in India and globally, offering locally manufactured smart enterprise hardware and industrial solutions that the firms claim will serve as reliable alternatives to international products. PTI PRS PRS MR