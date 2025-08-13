Optiemus Infracom eyes Rs 2,000 cr revenue from tempered glass screen protectors

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom expects revenue of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore in the financial year 2027 from its tempered glass screen protectors business, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company launched RhinoTech -- Made-in-India Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, which uses glass engineered by Corning.

Optiemus Infracom Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said that RhinoTech brings global technology and innovation with enhanced hygienic benefits like anti-microbial glass.

"It is the first time in India that such advanced screen protection, developed with glass from Corning Incorporated, will be produced locally and made available for both domestic and international markets. We expect additional revenue of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore in financial year 2027 from RhinoTech business," Gupta said.

RhinoTech screen protectors will be manufactured at Optiemus' facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.