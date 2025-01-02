Optiemus, LS Spectrum to explore tech for detecting illegal communications from prisons

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Optiemus Unmanned Systems, the drone arm of electronic manufacturing services group Optiemus Infracom, has partnered with German firm LS Spectrum Solutions to market, assemble, and distribute drone-based spectrum analyser solutions in India, according to a joint statement released on Thursday.

The partnership will explore developing solutions to detect unauthorised cellular activity, such as illicit communications originating from prisons in India.

The drone-based spectrum analysers will support seamless detection and analysis of spectrum usage, enabling improved management of communication frequencies in India, the statement said.

"It's truly a milestone for us as through this MoU, we reinforce our commitment to contributing to India's growing technology landscape by introducing sophisticated drone-based spectrum solutions in the country. Through this partnership, we will be also looking at developing solutions to address the issue of unauthorised cellular activity, such as illicit communications originating from prisons in India," LS Spectrum Solutions, director, Prasad Kerkar said.

The partnership has the potential to extend beyond drone-based solutions, delving into the market for managing, observing and defence of spectrum through various capabilities like spectrum surveillance, direction finding and geolocation, electronic support measures, signals intelligence, electronic countermeasures, etc, the statement said.

"We look at this collaboration as a perfect opportunity to leverage our distribution and localisation capabilities to deliver quality solutions for the Indian defence, homeland security and aviation industry and forging global partnerships to take forward the Make-in-India story," Optiemus Infracom, Chairman, Ashok Gupta said in a statement. PTI PRS DR