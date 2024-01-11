Optimize post-grad seats in psychiatry, clinical psychology: NITI Aayog member V K Paul

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) NITI Aayog member V K Paul on Thursday called for augmenting the mental healthcare workforce by optimizing post-graduate seats in psychiatry, psychiatric social work, and clinical psychology.

Advertisment

Addressing a workshop on 'Strengthening Mental Health Services and Care in India', Paul reiterated the opportunity to build and reimagine a new national mental healthcare program that would address the huge unmet need for treatment of mental illnesses and disorders.

"The way forward is to develop an overarching and holistic vision for inclusive and efficient service delivery... and augment the mental healthcare workforce by optimizing post-graduate seats in psychiatry, psychiatric social work, and clinical psychology," he said.

In the inaugural session, NITI Aayog made a brief presentation to set the context of the workshop, which was followed by a detailed presentation by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), highlighting the present scenario of the National and District Mental Health Program.

The participants from 31 States and Union Territories were instrumental in sharing views from the ground and immediate challenges that need to be addressed. PTI BKS DRR