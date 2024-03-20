Optimo Loan raises USD 10 million from Blume, Omnivore

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Optimo Loan, a fintech focused on small businesses, has raised USD 10 million from private equity firms Blume and Omnivore in a seed funding round.

There was additional contribution from startup founder Prashant Pitti.

The startup is building a co-lending platform to widen its reach to MSMEs, said Pitti, an IIT-Madras alumnus.

It aims to use the funds to expand its operations, enhance technology, recruit new talent, and broaden its presence to 20 locations in rural India by the end of this year.

Pitti also co-founded EaseMyTrip.