Orb Energy launches its first 35 MW ground-mounted solar park in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) Orb Energy, a key player in the Indian solar power industry has launched its first 35 MW (DC) ground-mounted solar park in Arsikere in Hassan district, the company said on Tuesday.

Spanning 110 acres and delivering 5.24 crore units of green power while reducing 45,000 tons of carbon dioxide every year, this solar park has been developed specifically to empower SMEs in the region, they said.

In a statement, the company said Orb Energy anticipates developing and commissioning approximately 400 MW of solar parks for SMEs across India by the end of the decade, with a projected investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore over the same period.

"With 27MW (DC) already commissioned across approximately 90 acres, Orb Energy projects the completion of its SME-centric solar park by the middle of the current financial year. Orb Energy's innovative solar park model allows enterprises to purchase plots and own their own solar sub-arrays within the overall park. This concept has been highly successful among SMEs in Karnataka," it said.

To further facilitate SMEs in owning their own portion of a solar park, the company said that it has also offered them access to its unique collateral-free, in-house financing facility. With a five-year tenor, Orb's in-house financing enables SMEs seeking off-site solar solutions to transition quickly and cost-effectively.

According to the company, those who own an off-site solar system can expect reduced electricity costs of approximately 3.5-4.0 rupees per unit over the lifetime of their system, significantly lower than the current grid tariff rates of Rs eight - nine per unit.

This arrangement benefits both discoms and enterprises by leveraging existing infrastructure for increased generation (thereby addressing growing electricity demand), while also enhancing SME competitiveness.

"We could see that many SMEs with big power needs and limited roof space needed an off-site solar solution. That is why we launched a unique kind of solar park, enabling SMEs to buy their own plots and solar sub-arrays. This innovative approach has been embraced by SMEs across various industries, such as foundries, die-cast companies, precision components, malls, etc - empowering them to take control of their rising electricity bills and enhance their competitiveness," Damian Miller, co-founder and CEO of Orb Energy said.

The company is also planning its second solar park in Karnataka to further support their SME clients, he said.