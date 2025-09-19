Orb Energy partners with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills for solar solutions in Kenya

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Solar solutions provider Orb Energy on Friday announced its collaboration with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills to accelerate Kenya’s green transition through large-scale solar adoption.

The collaboration underscores the vital role of solar power in helping energy-intensive industries reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring long-term energy security and cost competitiveness, Orb Energy founder and CEO Damian Miller said in a statement.

As part of this partnership, Orb Energy has successfully installed a 2.9 MW rooftop solar system at Mabati Rolling Mills’ (MRM) Mariakani facility which is one of the largest rooftop solar installations in Kenya, Miller said.

The system will generate approximately 4,200 MWh of clean electricity annually, the company said.

"This project with MRM is a milestone for Orb Energy in Kenya and a clear signal of how heavy industry can lead Africa’s green transition," Miller said.

Albert Sigei, CEO of MRM, said in the statement, "It will directly support MRM’s sustainability and corporate responsibility goals by generating over 4,200 MWh of clean energy annually, avoiding more than 200 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, and saving substantial electricity costs.” PTI ABI MR