Orchid Pharma partners with Cipla for distribution of new antibiotics across India

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Orchid Pharma Ltd on Friday said it has partnered with Cipla for the launch and distribution of its new antibiotic Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India.

The company's new drug - Cefepime-Enmetazobactam - has been approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) indications, Orchid Pharma said in a statement.

The partnership combines Orchid's innovative drug development capabilities with Cipla's extensive distribution network and market presence. This collaboration aims to ensure that this life-saving medication reaches healthcare providers across India as quickly and efficiently, the company said.

Orchid Pharma Managing Director Manish Dhanuka said with increasing resistance to the current drugs most commonly used for treatment of these indications such as Piperacillin-Tazobactam for cUTI, doctors were forced to start using Carbapenems -- a reserved drug meant to be used when most other drugs don't work.

"Now, Orchid's Cefepime-Enmetazobactam will allow doctors to spare Carbapenems, prolonging their effective life by restricting their use," he added.

Cipla Managing Director & Global CEO Umang Vohra said antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is an urgent and serious healthcare challenge that needs global attention.

With the rising incidence of potentially-life threatening infections, there is a strong need for novel anti-infectives in the effective treatment of MDR (multidrug resistant) infections.

"This partnership enhances Cipla's commitment to AMR stewardship and strengthens our efforts to combat infectious diseases and deliver advanced, innovative therapies to patients," he added.