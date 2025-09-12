ORF, OECD seal partnership to collaborate on global policy issues

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration and dialogue on global policy issues.

"This partnership is designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, bringing India's policy perspectives and experiences more directly into OECD discussions," a statement issued by ORF said.

The five-year partnership will focus on key areas such as economic diplomacy, trade and investment, climate and sustainability, digital transformation, and critical sectors like infrastructure and supply chains.

Joint activities will include research, events, and participation in flagship platforms.

Paris-headquartered OECD is an international organisation with 38 member countries, primarily high-income economies, that works to promote policies that improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

ORF is a leading Indian think tank with global outreach through its offices in Washington and Dubai. ORF provides non-partisan, research-based analysis to policymakers, businesses, and civil society, and plays a vital role in shaping global conversations on key issues.

ORF organises the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, in partnership with Ministry of External Affairs.