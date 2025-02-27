Organised retail set to reach USD 230 billion by 2030: Report

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The organised retail sector in India is growing at a rapid pace and is projected to reach USD 230 billion by 2030 on account of increasing disposable incomes and evolving consumer preferences, a Deloitte-RAI report said on Thursday.

It said that the organised retail in the country is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10 per cent.

"It is expected to reach USD 230 billion by 2030," it added.

The report said that key trends and forces driving India's consumption include a rising income level, emerging influence of GenZ consumers, easy access to credit and a shift towards organised retail.

The expansion of credit access, it said, has democratised consumption, enabling a larger demographics to participate in the discretionary spending boom.

"This financial inclusivity is transforming the retail landscape in the country with a noticeable shift towards organised retail," it said, adding the private consumption has surged from USD 1 trillion in 2013 to USD 2.1 trillion in 2024, outpacing the US, China and Germany.

Commenting on the report, Anand Ramanathan, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader, Deloitte India, said that the surge in discretionary spending, expanding digital commerce and increasing access to credit are redefining the rules of engagement for brands.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said that as organised retail and new commerce models expand, businesses that align with these trends will unlock immense opportunities for growth and innovation. PTI RR HVA