Oriana Power commits Rs 10,000 cr investment in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Oriana Power on Monday said it has committed investments worth Rs 10,000 crore in Rajasthan for development of green energy projects.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government in this regard during the recently concluded Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024 in Jaipur, Oriana Power said.

The agreement is for investments worth Rs 10,000 crore for development of multiple projects encompassing solar, floating solar, green hydrogen and energy storage solutions (ESS) in the state. PTI ABI ABI SHW