CK Birla group firm Orient Cement net profit rises to Rs 68 cr in Q4

New Delhi: CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 1.21 per cent in net profit to Rs 68.19 crore for the March quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 67.37 crore for the January-March period a year ago, Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) said in a regulator filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 1.36 per cent to Rs 888.02 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 876.03 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

OCL's total expenses were up marginally to Rs 785.52 crore in the March quarter.

Its total income was at Rs 895.53 crore, up 1.66 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY24.

For the financial year ending on Mar 31, 2024, OCL's net profit was up 42.37 per cent to Rs 174.85 crore.

It was at Rs 122.81 crore a year before.

OCL's total income in FY24 was up 8.5 per cent to Rs 3,200.60 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, OCL said its board in a meeting on Wednesday recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share worth Re 1 each, at 150 per cent, for the year ended March 31, 2024.

"Further, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share during the previous quarter of the financial year 2023-24, totalling the dividend amount to Rs 2.25," it said.