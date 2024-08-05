Orient Cement Q1 proit at Rs 36.71 cr, revenue down 15.6 pc to Rs 696.26 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Monday reported a marginal decline in its net profit to Rs 36.71 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2024.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 37.03 crore for the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulator filing from Orient Cement Ltd (OCL).

Its revenue from operations was down 15.62 per cent to Rs 696.26 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 825.17 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

OCL's total expenses reduced 16.56 per cent to Rs 644.46 crore in the June quarter.

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 348.95 on BSE, down 1.91 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH MR