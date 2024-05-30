Orient Electric appoints R S Negi as MD & CEO, Vice Chairman & MD Khetrapal resigns

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Orient Electric, a CK Birla Group firm on Thursday announced the appointment of R S Negi as Managing Director and CEO.

While its Vice Chairman & Managing Director Desh Deepak Khetrapal has resigned, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Negi’s appointment would be effective from May 31, 2024.

He also joins the Orient Electric Board as a full-time Director and will be based in New Delhi.

In his last assignment, Negi was as Chief Operating Officer – Consumer Products at Bajaj Electricals.

He is also a former Chairman of the Indian Fans Manufacturers Association (IFMA). Previously, he has led the Electric Consumer Durables business at Havells.