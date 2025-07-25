Orient Electric Q1 net profit grows 22.2 pc to Rs 17.52 cr; revenue up at Rs 769 cr

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Orient Electric Ltd on Friday reported a 22.17 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 17.52 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 14.34 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the CK Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL).

However, its revenue from operations rose 1.88 per cent to Rs 769.08 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was Rs 754.86 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Its revenue from Electrical Consumer Durables was flat at Rs 545 crore against Rs 544.87 crore a year ago.

OCL's revenue from Lighting & Switchgear increased 6.7 per cent to Rs 224.08 crore.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 747.9 crore, up 1.33 per cent in the June quarter.

OEL's total income, which includes other income, grew 1.87 per cent to Rs 771.56 crore.

Shares of Orient Electric Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 254 on BSE, down 1.07 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL