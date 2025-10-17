Orient Electric Q2 net profit rises 15.5 pc to Rs 12.06 cr, revenue up 6.4 pc to Rs 702.6 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Orient Electric Ltd on Friday reported a rise of 15.51 per cent in its net profit at Rs 12.06 crore in the September quarter of FY26, helped by increased efficiency and focus on premiumisation.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 10.44 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from CK Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL).

Its revenue from operations was up 6.43 per cent to Rs 702.61 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 660.15 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Its revenue from electrical consumer durables was marginally at Rs 440.91 crore in Q2/FY26 as against Rs 439.51 crore a year ago.

OCL's revenue from lighting and switchgear was at Rs 261.7 crore, up 18.6 per cent.

Total expenses of OEL were at Rs 688.81 crore, up 5.95 per cent in the September quarter.

OCL's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 705.11 crore, up 6.13 per cent.

In the first half of this fiscal (H1/FY26), OCL's total income was up 3.86 per cent to Rs 1,476.67 crore.

Shares of Orient Electric Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 206.50 apiece on the BSE, down 0.83 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA