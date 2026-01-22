Orient Electric Q3 net profit slips 4.4 pc to Rs 26 crore

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Orient Electric Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.37 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 25.98 crore for the December 2025 quarter, mainly on account of the impact of exceptional expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 27.17 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing from the CKA Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL).

The company has mentioned exceptional expenses of 8.65 crore in an assessment of the financial impact due to changes in regulations from the implementation of the new labour code.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was Rs 43.59 crore in the December quarter, up 19 per cent.

However, its revenue from operations rose 11 per cent to Rs 906.45 crore in the December quarter from Rs 816.82 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from Electrical Consumer Durables increased 12.6 per cent to Rs 646.72 crore in Q3 against Rs 574.33 crore a year ago.

OEL's revenue from Lighting & Switchgear increased 7.1 per cent to Rs 259.73 crore.

Total expenses rose 10.55 per cent to Rs 864.42 crore in the December quarter.

OCL's total income, which includes other income, climbed 11 per cent to Rs 908 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, OEL informed its board in a meeting held on Thursday that it also approved an interim dividend of 75 per cent, which is Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Shares of Orient Electric Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 170.50 apiece on BSE, up 6.86 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL