Orient Electric Q3 profit down 4.4 pc to Rs 26 crore

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Orient Electric Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 4.37 per cent at Rs 25.98 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 27.17 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing from the CKA Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL).

However, its revenue from operations rose 11 per cent to Rs 906.45 crore in the December quarter of FY26 from Rs 816.82 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Its revenue from Electrical Consumer Durables increased 12.6 per cent to Rs 646.72 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 574.33 crore a year ago.

OEL's revenue from Lighting & Switchgear stood at Rs 259.73 crore, up 7.1 per cent.

Total expenses of OEL were at Rs 864.42 crore, up 10.55 per cent in the December quarter.

OCL's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 908 crore, up 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, OEL informed its board in a meeting held on Thursday also approved an Interim Dividend of 75 per cent, which is Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2025-26 .

Shares of Orient Electric Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 170.50 on BSE, up 6.86 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH DR DR