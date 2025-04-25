Orient Electric Q4 profit more than doubles to Rs 31.26 cr, revenue rises 9.4 pc

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 31.26 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, helped by increased efficiency and focus on premiumisation.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 12.8 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the CK Birla group firm.

However, its revenue from operations was up 9.41 per cent to Rs 861.85 crore during the period under review. It was at Rs 787.66 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from electrical consumer durables stood at Rs 614.24 crore and Rs 247.61 crore from lighting & switchgear.

Total expenses of OEL were at Rs 823.2 crore, up 5.64 per cent in the March quarter.

OEL's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 865.34 crore, up 9.16 per cent.

MD & CEO Ravindra Singh Negi said: "We have delivered secular growth across segments and improvement in EBITDA margins in this quarter, driven by strategic initiatives focused on premiumisation, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach." OEL's investments in building organisational capabilities and enhancing efficiency are yielding results, with improved profit margins, positioning us to deliver sustainable long-term value growth across the business For the financial year ended March 2025, OEL's net profit was at Rs 83.21 crore, up 10.54 per cent.

Its total income in FY25 was at Rs 3,105.52 crore, up 9.82 per cent.

Shares of OEL on Friday settled at Rs 241.85 on BSE, down 1.63 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA