Orient Green Power Q4 loss widens to Rs 25 cr

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Orient Green Power Company on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 25.25 crore for March quarter FY24 on account of lower income.

It had incurred a loss of Rs 18.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income fell to Rs 39.12 crore from Rs 46.45 crore in January-March FY23. Expenses stood at Rs 61.59 crore as against Rs 71.99 crore a year ago.

The company's board also approved reappointment of T Shivaraman as Managing Director & CEO of the company for a further period of five years with effect from March 30, 2025. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU