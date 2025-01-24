Orient Green Power reports Rs 22 cr loss in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Orient Green Power Company on Friday said its consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 22.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 20.64 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its revenue from operations during the latest third quarter was Rs 34.50 crore from Rs 38.18 crore a year ago.

The company increased its expenses to Rs 62.77 crore during the reporting period from Rs 60.76 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

In a separate statement, the company's MD and CEO T Shivaraman said, "The current quarter is moderate in terms of a generation witnessing a marginal increase in operating revenues. The EBITDA comparatives for the quarters include notional forex restatement loss of Rs 2 crore, adjusting it the QoQ EBITDA remain same". PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL