New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Orient Green Power Ltd on Monday reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.46 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 75 crore profit in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 126.13 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 124.10 crore in the July-September period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Orient Green Power is an independent renewable power producer. PTI ABI ABI MR MR