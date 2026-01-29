Orient Power bags wind energy generator supply order from Suzlon Energy

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Orient Green Power Company on Thursday said it has signed a contract with Suzlon Energy to supply three wind energy generators at a wind farm site in Tamil Nadu.

A wind energy generator is a critical component of a wind project which captures wind's kinetic energy using blades and helps convert it into electricity.

The agreement has been signed through its material stepdown subsidiary Clarion Wind Farm Private Limited (Clarion) on Wednesday, Orient Green Power Company said in an exchange filing.

The contract is for supply of three wind energy generators of 2.1 MW capacity each aggregating to 6.3 MW for re-powering existing wind farm at Devarkulam site, Tamil Nadu. PTI ABI ABI DR DR