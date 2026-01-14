Oriental Hotels pegs strong demand in Chennai, Cochin to continue in Q4

Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) Oriental Hotels Ltd expects the strong demand witnessed in Chennai and Cochin markets to continue in the fourth quarter.

Oriental Hotels Ltd on Wednesday reported a revenue of Rs 140.56 crore up by 15 per cent, from Rs 122.05 crore recorded in the same quarter of the last financial year.

The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 43.35 crore as compared to Rs 34.88 crore registered in corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The Profit After Tax for the quarter under review (October-December 2025) grew by 45 per cent, to Rs 20.23 crore, from Rs 13.99 crore over the same quarter of the last year.

In a press release, Oriental Hotels Ltd Managing Director and CEO Pramod Ranjan said, "The strong demand trend witnessed in our key markets of Chennai and Cochin will continue into the fourth quarter, delivering a double-digit revenue growth for this fiscal." Oriental Hotels Ltd is an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

The company has seven hotels - Taj Coromandel, Chennai, Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa, Chennai, Taj Malabar Resort, Cochin, Vivanta Coimbatore, Vivanta Mangalore, Gateway Madurai and Gateway Coonoor, the release added. PTI VIJ ROH