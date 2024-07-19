Orion Innovation sets up state-of-the-art computer lab at Tamil Nadu school

Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) Digital transformation and product development services firm Orion Innovation has set up a state-of-the-art computer lab at government aided TV Nagar High School here.

Established under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative 'OI Empower', the state-of-the-art computer laboratory is aimed at benefitting the local students, a press release here said on Friday.

The computer lab marks a significant upgrade from the earlier setup and provides smart boards, enhanced learning facilities and desktop computers in an air-conditioned facility.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone by launching a cutting-edge computer lab for the local students." Orion Innovation Global Delivery Head for Digital Transformation Pradeep Menon said.

The OI Empower initiative aims at providing underprivileged communities access to quality education and technological resources. It includes a series of projects designed to enhance learning environments and equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in digital age.