Orissa Alloy Steel bags coal mine in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd has won a coal mine in Jharkhand on the third day of 10th round of commercial coal mine auction, a release said on Monday.

The Kerendari BC North mine, which is partially explored, has reserves of 600 million tonnes (MT).

"On the third day, one coal block was put up for auction," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The coal ministry launched the auction of coal blocks for commercial mining under 10th round on June 21. After evaluation of bids, forward e-auction for nine blocks began last week.

NLC India, ACC, and JSW Energy Utkal were among the five companies that bagged five mines on the first day of auction on Thursday. Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd and S M Steels and Power Ltd bagged two blocks on the second day of commercial coal mines auction. PTI SID MR MR