ORIX Corporation India secures Rs 300 crore investment from Japanese parent firm

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Mobility solutions and financial services provider ORIX Corporation India on Tuesday said it has secured Rs 300 crore in equity investment from its Japanese parent firm ORIX Corporation for growth and expansion.

The strategic investment reinforces the group's long-term commitment to India's rapidly growing mobility and financial services sectors to further strengthen its footprint in the domestic market and accelerate the expansion of ORIX India's leasing, mobility, and financial services businesses, a statement said.

The growth capital will help ORIX India scale its leasing and mobility solutions businesses under ORIX Corporation India Ltd while also driving the growth of its financial services portfolio under ORIX Leasing and Financial Services (OLFS), the wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation India Ltd, it said.

The investment will also support key initiatives including digital transformation, infrastructure enhancement and sustainability-driven initiatives such as green mobility and EV leasing, the company said.

ORIX India comprises ORIX Corporation India Ltd, which was earlier known as ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd, and ORIX Leasing and Financial Services India Ltd.

The company has recently rebranded itself from ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd to ORIX Corporation India Ltd, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive provider of leasing, mobility, and financial solutions in India.

"ORIX India has been an integral part of our global operations, and its consistent growth and innovation reflect our shared vision for the future of mobility and financial services in India. As the company enters its next phase of expansion, we are committed to supporting its growth and strengthening their position as a leading player in the country," said Yoshiaki Matsuoka, Executive Officer, group strategy business unit for Asia and Australia Business Group at ORIX Corporation.

This equity infusion reflects ORIX's confidence in the Indian market and the strong foundation we have built over the past three decades, said Vivek Wadhera, MD and Group CEO, ORIX India, adding, "This growth capital represents a milestone in our next stage of growth and innovation in India." PTI IAS HVA