Orkla India appoints 4 independent directors

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Orkla India has appointed four independent directors as part of restructuring of its board.

The company, owned by Orkla ASA, the Norwegian industrial investment company, is exploring the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO) this year.

"The expanded board structure strengthens Orkla India's corporate governance framework in line with its strategic growth objectives," said a statement from Orkla India.

Orkla India comprises three business units -- MTR, Eastern, and International Business. It manufactures products as spices and masalas, ready-to-eat, sweets and breakfast mixes, under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern.

Orkla India is one of the 10 portfolio companies of Orkla ASA, listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

***** IHCL inks 100-key SeleQtions hotel in Amritsar * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a 100-key SeleQtions hotel -- spread over 10 acres -- at Amritsar in Punjab.

"In addition to its cultural significance, Amritsar's rapidly growing manufacturing sector is witnessing a rise in business travel. This signing is in line with our strategy of expanding our presence in key cultural and commercial markets across India. We are delighted to partner with Saurabh Khanna for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL will have 5 hotels in Punjab with 4 under development.