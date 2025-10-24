Orkla India's Rs 1,667 cr IPO to open on Oct 29; targets valuation of Rs 10,000 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Orkla India, which owns spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, on Friday fixed a price band of Rs 695-730 per share, aiming for a valuation of around Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end.

The company's Rs 1,667 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on October 29 and conclude on October 31, according to a public announcement.

Anchor investors can submit their bids on October 28.

The company's IPO is a complete Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by promoter and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component.

Under the OFS, promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte and shareholders-- Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran are offloading shares.

At present promoters-- Orkla Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and Norwegian industrial investment company Orkla ASA -- hold 90 per cent stake, while Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran own 5 per cent stake each in the company.

Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and the entire money will go to the selling shareholders.

Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company. It manufactures products as spices and masalas, ready-to-eat, sweets and breakfast mixes, under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern.

The company sells its products under the brands MTR and Eastern.

According to the Technopak report, the Indian packaged food market was estimated at Rs 10,180 billion in Fiscal 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 10.8 per cent compared to Fiscal 2019.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Orkla India will make its debut on the stock exchanges on November 6.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue. PTI SP DR DR