Orkla profit down 14 pc to Rs 56.64 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Orkla India, a multi-category food company, on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 56.64 crore in the December quarter of FY26, on a year-on-year basis.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.85 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the company, which owns brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern.

Its revenue from operations grew 3.37 per cent to Rs 636.06 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 615.27 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

This growth in revenue is led "by volume growth of 5.4 per cent".

Orkla India reported an exceptional item (net loss) of Rs 15.84 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to the implementation of new labour codes.

It had a profit before exceptional items and tax was at 92.14 crore, up 4.41 per cent in the quarter under review.

Total expenses of Orkla India were Rs 551.57 crore, up marginally on a year-on-year basis during the third quarter.

This is the second quarter results filing of Orkla India, which was listed on the BSE last year and shares began trading on the exchanges from November 6, 2025.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 1.31 per cent to Rs 643.37 crore in the December quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Commenting on the results, its MD and CEO Sanjay Sharma said Q3 performance reflects the strength of volume-focused strategy in a gradually improving consumption environment.

"Despite continued deflation in key raw materials prices, we delivered healthy volume growth of 5.4 per cent, with the spice's portfolio growing over 10 per cent, underscoring the resilience of demand in our core categories," he said.

Shares of Orkla India on Wednesday settled at Rs 567.10 on the BSE, down 3.43 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH TRB