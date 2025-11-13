Orkla Q2 profit falls 7 pc to Rs 76.68 cr, revenue up 5 pc at Rs 650 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Multi-category food company Orkla India on Thursday reported a 7.26 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 76.68 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.69 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the company, which owns brands as MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern.

Its revenue from operations grew 4.92 per cent to Rs 650.28 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 619.76 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of Orkla India were Rs 558.28 crore, up 4.64 per cent.

This is the maiden quarter results filing of Orkla India, which was listed on the BSE on November 6, 2025.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 4.1 per cent to Rs 660.73 crore in the September quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Its MD and CEO Sanjay Sharma said: "The overall business is developing in the right direction. In this quarter, we continued to deliver high single-digit volume growth." In the first half (H1) of FY26, total income stood at Rs 1,266.11 crore, up 4.64 per cent.

"This is the second consecutive quarter of strong volume growth pursuant to which our H1 FY26 volume growth has been the highest when compared with that of the past 3 preceding financial years," he said.

Shares of Orkla India on Thursday settled at Rs 666.05 on the BSE, down 0.31 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH SHW