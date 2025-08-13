OSM to invest USD 25 mn in EV assembly plant in Jafza over 5 yrs

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Electric vehicle (EV) maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) will invest USD 25 million (AED 92 million) over the next five years in its international EV assembly plant in Jafza (Dubai), which was launched on Wednesday, the company has said.

Spanning over 42,000 sq ft, the first Jafza plant will assemble the company's range of electric two-and three-wheelers as well as handle storage and distribution of auto components and spare parts, OSM said.

The facility is expected to commence assembly by the end of 2025, it stated.

Strategically positioned to serve export markets across the Middle East and Africa, the plant will create over 100 jobs in its initial phase and strengthen UAE-India trade in clean technology, the company said.

"Jafza gives us unmatched connectivity to more than 2 billion consumers and a business environment that enables speed, scale and sustainability. Through Dubai, we aim to make clean mobility accessible and commercially viable for partners across the Middle East and Africa," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

The company said while its immediate focus is on electric vehicles, it also plans to introduce CNG-powered models for select African markets, recognising that in many regions CNG offers a practical clean-fuel bridge until EV infrastructure matures.

"More manufacturers are turning to Jafza to tap high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. With the MENA EV market projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2029... this facility brings innovative mobility solutions closer to the region and underlines Dubai's role as a global hub for the automotive sector," said Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks and Zones, DP World GCC.

OSM's product portfolio includes the three-wheeler cargo OSM Rage+ and three-wheeler passenger OSM Stream, offering a range of up to 270 km, fast-charging and battery-swapping capabilities, as well as IoT technology that allows real-time tracking and fleet optimisation. PTI IAS TRB