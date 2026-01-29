Oswal Greenzo Energies bags 5 MW green hydrogen project from Deendayal Port

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Oswal Greenzo Energies on Thursday said it has bagged a 5 megawatt green hydrogen project from Deendayal Port under the government's Sagarmala Initiative.

The facility will be executed on an EPC basis and includes provision for future expansion up to 10 MW using common infrastructure, Oswal Greenzo Energies said in a statement.

The contract is for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 5 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen plant at Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat. The plant is expected to generate approximately 800 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, supporting clean energy adoption across port operations and the mobility sector.

Kushal Agarwal, Executive Director, Greenzo Energy said, "Deploying green hydrogen at this scale within a port ecosystem demonstrates how clean hydrogen can be integrated into high-throughput, mission-critical infrastructure." Oswal Greenzo Energies is a joint venture between clean-tech company Greenzo Energy India and EPC solutions provider Oswal Energies.

Green Hydrogen is hydrogen produced using renewable energy, such as solar or wind power, instead of fossil fuels.

In this process water is split into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, using electricity from solar panels or wind turbines. It can also be produced by converting biomass (like agricultural waste) into hydrogen, as long as emissions remain below the limit.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), India is promoting the adoption of green hydrogen in the maritime sector through pilot projects focused on ship retrofitting, the development of port-based bunkering and refuelling infrastructure, and the creation of green hydrogen hubs at Kandla, Tuticorin (VoC Port), and Paradip.

The initiative seeks to significantly reduce carbon emissions, with a long-term objective of transitioning to green vessels by 2047. PTI ABI ABI DR DR DR