Oswal Pumps Q2 profit rises 48pc to Rs 97.5 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Oswal Pumps Ltd has reported a 48 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.50 crore in the latest September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 65.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 546.48 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 310.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Haryana-based Oswal Pumps Ltd commenced its operations in 2003 and manufactures solar pumps. PTI MJH DRR