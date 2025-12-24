Oswal Pumps secures Rs 180-cr order under PM-KUSUM

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Oswal Pumps on Wednesday announced securing a Rs 180-crore order in Maharashtra under the PM-KUSUM Yojana.

The order has been placed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd under the B component of the scheme, Oswal Pumps said in an exchange filing.

The company said it "has received Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for additional 6,500 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) which is to be executed within one year under the PM Kusum B Scheme Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojana." The total value of 6,500 SPWPS is about Rs 180 crore, including GST.

Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aims to add 34,800 MW solar capacity by March 2026. PTI ABI TRB