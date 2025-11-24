Our commercial attache expected to arrive in India in month's time: Afghan minister

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A commercial attache from Afghanistan is expected to arrive in India in a month's time, its Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said on Monday, and asserted that Kabul wants to boost bilateral trade to "much more" than USD 1 billion.

Interacting with reporters here, Azizi said there is a "strong will" from both sides when it comes to private investment.

On November 21, Azizi invited Indian businesses to invest in the landlocked nation, promising a conducive environment to foster bilateral trade and boost economic cooperation.

He outlined mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, information technology, energy and textiles as areas where significant opportunities exist for business engagement.

Azizi, along with a high-powered delegation, arrived in New Delhi last week on a five-day visit to the country.

During the media interaction held at the Afghan Embassy, Azizi was asked about his recent meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, and others.

The Afghan minister underlined the recent decision under which India and Afghanistan have decided to appoint dedicated commercial attaches in each other’s capitals to revitalise bilateral trade currently valued at over USD 1 billion.

The decision was taken during a bilateral meeting between Azizi and Prasada.

Afghanistan's commercial attache is expected to arrive in New Delhi in a month's time, the visiting minister said.

He also said that Afganistan wants to boost bilateral trade with India to "much more" than the current over USD 1 billion.

Seeking investments in a range of sectors earlier in the day, Azizi said his government is ready to offer five years of tax breaks to firms investing in new sectors, including gold mining.

At an interactive session organised by the business chamber Assocham, Azizi said tensions with Pakistan are creating hurdles in trade.

"There is a huge potential available in Afghanistan. You will not find a lot of competitors. You will also receive tariff support, and we will be able to give you land. The five-year tax exemption will be given to companies which may be interested to invest in new sectors," Azizi said. PTI KND ARI