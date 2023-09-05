Our country's name is Bharat, there should be no doubt about it: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that "our country's name is Bharat and there should be no doubt about it".

Advertisment

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of Opposition parties alleging that the government was trying to change the name of the country from India to Bharat. A G20 dinner invite in the name of 'President of Bharat' has gone viral on social media.

"Our country is Bharat and there should be no doubt about it," Chandrasekhar said.

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT also said that he fails to understand the issue in writing Bharat instead of India.

Advertisment

Responding to Congress' allegation that the government was trying to manipulate the Constitution, he said the Congress has issues with everything.

He claimed that one day, the Congress "wants to eradicate Sanatan Dharma" and the second day, they will say something else.

"If we will not use Bharat as the name of Bharat, then what will we use?" Chandrasekhar said.

To a query on whether changing the country's name will be taken up for discussion in the upcoming session of Parliament, the minister said, "you will have to wait and watch".

He was speaking to reporters after briefing on the outcome of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG). PTI PRS RAM