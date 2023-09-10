Our customer services should epitomise aspirations of new India: Railway Board chief to employees

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Railway Board chairperson Jaya Verma Sinha has asked all employees to work on five key priorities -- safety, integrity, capacity augmentation, revenue generation, and customer amenities and experience.

Calling these five priorities as "Indian Railways' Panch Pran", Sinha, in her first written communication to employees after taking charge as Chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board on September 1, said that the national transporter has a rich and enduring legacy spanning more than 150 years. "In recent years, we have embarked on a transformative journey marked by unprecedented investments in tracks, rolling stock, stations and terminals," Sinha wrote.

Noting that safety is paramount, she said, "We must recognise that every accident can be prevented, and it is incumbent upon us to ensure strict adherence to established safety protocols. It is imperative that we actively engage in the field, setting an exemplary standard for all." Sinha, the first woman head of the Railway Board, said integrity is non-negotiable for public servants. "We shall maintain a zero-tolerance stance towards any acts of misconduct. We shall continue to enhance transparency in our process." On capacity augmentation, she said the government has demonstrated immense confidence in Indian Railways through an investment of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

"Our primary focus should be on executing projects efficiently avoiding both time and cost overruns. This will ensure that the benefits of this substantial investment reach our ultimate customers," she said. Sinha is of the view that revenue generation is something that Indian Railways takes pride in for its ability to be financially self-sustaining. "The previous financial year witnessed record-high loading and revenue figures. With almost half the year behind us, I urge each one of you to redouble your efforts to meet the targets for the current fiscal," she wrote. Talking about customer amenities and experience, Sinha asked its employees to offer services that should epitomize the aspirations of a new India.

"Whether it pertains to punctuality, cleanliness, catering or addressing customer grievances, we must strive to deliver the highest standards of service, consistently placing the customer at the forefront of our efforts,” the Railway Board chairperson said, adding that she expects every member of the railway family to rise to the occasion, delivering their very best for the country. PTI JP SMN SMN